Gary Payton II Final Injury Status For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening at the Chase Center, and for the game they will have key role player Gary Payton II available.
Payton II had been injured since Game 2 of the second-round, and even though he was available in Game 1, he did not play.
Therefore, the guard has yet to play in a game since he got injured in the second-round against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Warriors are in an 0-2 hole in the series as they lost the first game on Thursday evening by a score of 120-108.
They blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, and lost the final period by an incredible 24-points.
They can tie up the series at 1-1 with a win on Sunday.
Games 3 and 4 will be played in Boston, Massachusetts, so they will look to avoid going into an 0-2 hole.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.