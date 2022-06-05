Skip to main content

Gary Payton II Final Injury Status For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Gary Payton II will play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Sunday at the Chase Center.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening at the Chase Center, and for the game they will have key role player Gary Payton II available.  

Payton II had been injured since Game 2 of the second-round, and even though he was available in Game 1, he did not play. 

Therefore, the guard has yet to play in a game since he got injured in the second-round against the Memphis Grizzlies. 

The Warriors are in an 0-2 hole in the series as they lost the first game on Thursday evening by a score of 120-108. 

They blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, and lost the final period by an incredible 24-points. 

They can tie up the series at 1-1 with a win on Sunday. 

Games 3 and 4 will be played in Boston, Massachusetts, so they will look to avoid going into an 0-2 hole. 

