Gary Payton II Injury Status For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Gary Payton II could be a game-time decision for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening.

Charania's tweet: "Warriors guard Gary Payton II is trending toward a game-time decision for Game 1 of the NBA Finals vs. Celtics on Thursday, sources say. Reporting now on the @Stadium Finals preview show:"

Payton II had been playing some of the best basketball of his pro-career, but he got injured in the second-round of the playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Dillon Brooks got called for a flagrant 2 foul on Payton II, and he was also suspended for the following game.

Payton II has not played in a game since the hard foul caused his elbow injury.

The Warriros have made it to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in just eight seasons, and Game 1 of the series will take place in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center.

