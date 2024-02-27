Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Tuesday's game.

UPDATE: Giannis Antetokounmpo is available (h/t Eric Nehm of The Athletic).

On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets in Wisconsin.

For the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.

Via Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed probable for Tuesday."

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.6% from the field and 26.8% from the three-point range in 56 games.

The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-21 record in 58 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 5-5 over their last ten games.

Most recently, the Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 119-98.

In 36 minutes of playing time, Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and one block while shooting 10/17 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range.

Following Tuesday's matchup, the Bucks and Hornets will face off (again) in Charlotte on Thursday evening.

As for the Hornets, they have been among the worst teams in the league and are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-42 record in 57 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games and most recently beat the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 93-80.

Nick Richards led the way with 21 points, ten rebounds, two steals and three blocks while shooting 8/11 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.