Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Hawks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed as probable for Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.
On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia at State Farm Arena.  

For the game, their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury reports (knee), but he is listed as probable.

Antetokounmpo missed his first game of the season on Saturday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, the Bucks still picked up a 108-94 win on the road to improve to 9-0 on the season.

Antetokounmpo has clearly been the best player in the league to start the 2022-23 season.  

He is averaging 32.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest in the eight games he has played in (he's also shooting 55.3% from the field). 

The Bucks are the best team in the NBA, and even more impressive; they have yet to play a game with Pat Connaughton or Khris Middleton.

Middleton was an All-Star last season and is one of their top-three players on the roster.

Meanwhile, Connaughton averaged 9.9 points per contest last season and is one of their most important role players.

Therefore, Antetokounmpo's strong start to the season looks even more impressive when considering the fact he's playing without some of his best teammates.

This will be their third away game of the season.

As for the Hawks, they come into the game with a 6-3 record in their first nine games.

They are 3-1 in the four games they have played at home.

