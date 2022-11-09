Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Thunder Game

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are in Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder, and for the game their best player is on the injury report.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable (knee).

The good news is that he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

On Saturday night, the Bucks defeated the Thunder by a score of 108-94 in Wisconsin, and Antetokounmpo was ruled out for that game.

However, on Monday night, he played against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Bucks lost to the Hawks by a score of 117-98, which snapped their nine-game winning streak to begin the season.

They are now 9-1 in their first ten games heading into their matchup with the Thunder.

On the road, they are 2-1, while at home, they are a perfect 7-0.

Antetokounmpo has been sensational with 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest (on 54.2% shooting from the field) in the nine games that he's played in.

He's also been incredible on defense averaging 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest.

Following this game, the Bucks will head to Texas to take on The San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

As for the Thunder, they are 4-6 in their first ten games of the season and in the middle of a three-game losing streak after starting out 4-3 in their first seven games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.