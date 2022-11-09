Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Thunder Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Thunder Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are in Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder, and for the game their best player is on the injury report.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable (knee).   

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed probable for Wednesday."

The good news is that he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

On Saturday night, the Bucks defeated the Thunder by a score of 108-94 in Wisconsin, and Antetokounmpo was ruled out for that game. 

However, on Monday night, he played against the Atlanta Hawks. 

The Bucks lost to the Hawks by a score of 117-98, which snapped their nine-game winning streak to begin the season. 

They are now 9-1 in their first ten games heading into their matchup with the Thunder. 

On the road, they are 2-1, while at home, they are a perfect 7-0.

Antetokounmpo has been sensational with 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest (on 54.2% shooting from the field) in the nine games that he's played in. 

He's also been incredible on defense averaging 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest.

Following this game, the Bucks will head to Texas to take on The San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. 

As for the Thunder, they are 4-6 in their first ten games of the season and in the middle of a three-game losing streak after starting out 4-3 in their first seven games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. 

USATSI_19383109_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18033827_168388303_lowres (3)
News

How to Watch Knicks-Nets Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19186633_168388303_lowres (1)
News

What's Next For Brooklyn Nets Following Steve Nash's Departure?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19224419_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Is Tyrese Maxey The Key For Philadelphia 76ers? - The Fast Break Podcast

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19303881_168388303_lowres
News

Fastbreak On FanNation 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings - November Edition

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19273270_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns’ Cameron Johnson Undergoes Knee Surgery

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19262300_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Players And NBPA Address Kyrie Irving's Situation

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_15576987_168388303_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: 2x NBA Champion Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19384136_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Steph Curry Tweets 4 Photos After The Warriors Beat The Kings

By Ben Stinar