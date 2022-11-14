Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Hawks-Bucks Game

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Atlanta Hawks for the third time this season.

This will be the second time the two teams have played in Wisconsin.

For the game, the Bucks have listed their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo on the injury report (knee).

However, he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed probable for Monday."

He has missed three out of the last four games (and two straight) with the knee injury.

Ironically, the one time he played in the last four games was against the Hawks in Georgia at State Farm Arena.

The Bucks had been a perfect 9-0 but lost to the Hawks in that game.

They come into the night with a 10-2 record in their first 12 games and are 7-0 at home.

Antetokounmpo has been unbelievable, with averages of 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest (on 54.2% shooting from the field) in nine games.

He's also averaging 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest.

Through the first month of the season, Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) and Antetokounmpo have looked like the two best players in the world.

As for the Hawks, they come into the game with an 8-5 record in their first 13 games, which has them tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

In the six games that they have played on the road, they are 3-3.

All-Star point guard, Trae Young has led the way with averages of 27.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 9.3 assists per contest in 12 games.