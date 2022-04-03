Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Mavericks-Bucks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon, and for the game their best player is on the injury report.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable with a knee injury, and his status for Saturday's contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks enter Sunday as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-28 record.

