Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Celtics-Bucks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Wisconsin on Thursday evening, and for the game their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed on the injury report.

However, the NBA Champion is listed as probable, which means he will likely play in the contest.

The status of Antetokounmpo can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks enter the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-30 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season

The Related stories on NBA basketball

KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.

Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE. CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

.