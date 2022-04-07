Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Celtics-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Thursday's game between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Wisconsin on Thursday evening, and for the game their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed on the injury report.   

However, the NBA Champion is listed as probable, which means he will likely play in the contest.   

The status of Antetokounmpo can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Bucks enter the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-30 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season

