Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Nets Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are going to be in New York City to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday evening.

For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report due to a knee injury.

However, the NBA Champion is listed as probable for the contest, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-27 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this year.

They defeated the Nets during the second-round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs in a thrilling Game 7 on the road in Brooklyn.

The Related stories on NBA basketball