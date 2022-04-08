Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Pistons Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Pistons Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for Friday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons, but it is expected to play.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for Friday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons, but it is expected to play.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons on Friday evening, and for the game they will likely have their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo.  

He is questionable for the contest due to a calf injury, but is expected to play. 

The status of the NBA Champion can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17987332_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17987881_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Pistons

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17956348_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17258255_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Hornets at Bulls on Friday Night

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17657126_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Rockets at Raptors on Friday Night

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17988038_168388303_lowres (1)
News

How To Watch Cavaliers at Nets on Friday Night

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17449418_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Bucks at Pistons on Friday Night

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17926513_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Knicks at Wizards on Friday Night

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Clip Of Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant In Locker Room After Nets Win Over Knicks

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago