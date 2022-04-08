Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Pistons Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for Friday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons, but it is expected to play.
The Milwaukee Bucks are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons on Friday evening, and for the game they will likely have their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo.
He is questionable for the contest due to a calf injury, but is expected to play.
The status of the NBA Champion can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
