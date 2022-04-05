Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Status For Bulls-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo currently remains probable for Tuesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Milwaukee Bucks are facing off with the Chicago Bulls in Illinois on Tuesday evening, and as of the 9:30 injury report, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains listed as probable for the contest.
The status of two-time NBA MVP for Tuesday can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Bucks are 48-30 on the season, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
