Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Status For Bulls-Bucks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are facing off with the Chicago Bulls in Illinois on Tuesday evening, and as of the 9:30 injury report, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains listed as probable for the contest.

The status of two-time NBA MVP for Tuesday can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Bucks are 48-30 on the season, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

