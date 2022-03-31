Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Status For Bucks-Nets Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Brooklyn to play the Nets on Thursday evening, and for the game they will have their best players available.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has bene upgraded from probable to available, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks come into the contest as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-28 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.

