Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Status For Bucks-Bulls Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo will play on Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday evening, and for the game Giannis Antetokounmpo has been announced as available for the contest.  

The status of the NBA Champion can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Bucks come into the game with a 48-30 record in 78 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

USATSI_17947126_168388303_lowres
