Golden State Warriors All-Star Fined $25,000

The NBA announced that Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green has been fined $25,000.

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Texas (on Tuesday night) 116-103.

With the loss, they snapped a three-game winning streak and dropped to 11-11 in their first 22 games of the season.

On Thursday, the NBA announced that All-Star Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for an interaction with a fan during the game.

NBA Communications on Thursday: "Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan, it was announced today by Joe Dumas, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."

Part of the interaction was caught on camera.

Alykhan Rehmatullah says he is the fan who was interacting with Green and that he will be matching Green's fine of $25,000 as a donation to charity.

Rehmatullah: "@Money23Green I’m the guy you yelled at. Shouldn’t be like that, we were just having fun. I’ll match the $25k to your favorite charity, or @nbacares, your call lmk!"

Green finished his night with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes.

The four-time NBA Champion is averaging 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

After a highly underwhelming start to the season, the Warriors have picked up their play as of late.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and continue to be one of the best teams at home in the league (9-1 in ten games).

On Friday night, they will host DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls at the Chase Center.