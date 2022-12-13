Update Given On Andrew Wiggins' Status

Missing the Golden State Warriors’ last three games with an adductor injury, there is still no clear timeframe for Andrew Wiggins’ potential return.

Since coming to the Golden State Warriors during the 2019-20 season, Andrew Wiggins has improved drastically as a two-way talent in this league and he ended up being a key reason why the Warriors went on to win the 2022 NBA Finals.

This season, Wiggins is once again a very important piece in this team’s championship equation, but he has been forced to miss some time lately due to an adductor injury.

Wiggins has missed the Warriors’ last three games and he will miss the team’s next two games, which are back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.

Golden State does not seem too concerned with their forward’s injury, but they are being cautious and making sure that Andrew Wiggins is 100 percent before putting him back on the floor.

While no timeframe has been laid out for a potential return, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported recently that Wiggins will be re-evaluated on Thursday ahead of the team’s game in Philadelphia on Friday.

In Andrew Wiggins’ absence, the Warriors have lost two of their last three games, picking up their lone win on Saturday night against the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Playing in a total of 22 games thus far this season, Wiggins has once again proved to be an all-around weapon for the Warriors, as he has averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 45.0 percent from three-point range.

While there is a glimmer of hope that Wiggins could return in time for the Warriors’ game on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers, everything depends on how he feels working out the next few days and whether or not he suffers any setbacks.

Should Andrew Wiggins be held out of this game against the 76ers, it is possible that he could return during the team’s next three road games leading up to their Christmas Day matchup at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.

