Warriors Give Update On Andre Iguodala's Status

Veteran forward Andre Iguodala has not played in a game yet this season due to a lingering hip injury and the Golden State Warriors shared an update on his status on Monday night.

The Golden State Warriors have had to deal with a handful of injuries this season not only to All-Star talents like Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, but key secondary talents as well, one of which being veteran forward Andre Iguodala.

Out since the start of the season with what the team has called “left hip injury management,” Iguodala has not played a single minute during the 2022-23 season and has almost acted as an extension of the team’s coaching staff for the young players on the Warriors’ bench.

In the midst of his 19th NBA season, eighth with the Wariors, Iguodala will make his season debut at some point, but when this return will occur remains a big mystery.

On Monday night, head coach Steve Kerr talked about the 2015 Finals MVP and the latest on his status, stating that Iguodala did practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League on Monday.

However, Kerr also elaborated and said that he does not have a timetable for when Iguodala will be available for games.

It is not surprising to see the Warriors holding Iguodala out, especially since this is very likely his final NBA season.

His value to the Warriors off-the-court is much more important than his contributions on the court at this point in his career, which is one of the main reasons why they wanted him to return for the 2022-23 season.

On the floor though, Andre Iguodala can still be a valuable asset given his high IQ, passing abilities and defensive instincts, which is why having him healthy for late in the season and in the playoffs is key for this franchise.

It does appear as if the Warriors will be looking to bring Iguodala back from his hip injury at some point in the near future, but they could very well delay his return for another month or so.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.