Warriors Give Update On James Wiseman's Ankle Injury

Ahead of their game on Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors issued an update on James Wiseman’s status as he continues to deal with a sprained left ankle.

Winning five straight games heading into Wednesday’s showdown against the Detroit Pistons, the Golden State Warriors have worked their way to 20-18 on the season and right on the cusp of being inside the Top-6 in the Western Conference standings.

What is impressive about Golden State’s recent stretch is that they have found success without a large chunk of their roster.

All-Stars Stephen Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (adductor/illness) have been sidelined over the last couple of weeks, Jonathan Kuminga is dealing with a right foot sprain, JaMychal Green was in the league’s health and safety protocols and is now dealing with a lower leg infection and Andre Iguodala has not played at all due to hip injury management.

On top of all of those injuries, James Wiseman has also missed the team’s last two games with a sprained left ankle and he will miss Wednesday's game as well.

Ahead of their game against the Pistons, the Warriors released a statement Wednesday afternoon outlining the status of everyone but Andre Iguodala and what their respective timeframes are looking like.

For James Wiseman, the Warriors put out the following: “He suffered a sprained left ankle during a scrimmage last week and has missed the last two (2) games. He will be re-evaluated in one (1) week.”

This is definitely a positive sign for Wiseman and the Warriors, as it appears that the young center’s ankle injury is not that serious.

While he will miss at least the next three games, it is good to see that the Warriors will re-evaluate and possibly clear James Wiseman for basketball activities after a week of rest and recovery.

The other updates on Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green is also good news for the Warriors, as they have a chance to be fully healthy for once by the end of January.

