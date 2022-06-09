JUST IN: Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Game 4
Steph Curry is listed as probable for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night. The Boston Celtics have a 2-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the series.
The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night in Boston against the Celtics.
Steph Curry is officially on the injury report for the game (due to the foot injury he sustained in Game 3), but he is listed as probable.
Curry spoke to reporters on Thursday, and the three-time NBA Champion says that he will play in the game.
The Warriors are in a 2-1 hole after losing Game 3 of the series on Wednesday evening by a score of 116-100.
If they win Game 4, they will have the series tied up at 2-2 going back to the Chase Center for Game 5.
