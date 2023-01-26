Grizzlies And Warriors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Grizzlies have ruled out John Konchar, Danny Green and Steven Adams.

Kennedy Chandler and Kenneth Lofton Jr. have both been upgraded to available.

As for the Warriors, they will be without Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala.

2020 second overall pick James Wiseman has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Grizzlies will start Morant, Bane, Brooks, Clarke, Jackson Jr. on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Poole, Thompson, Kuminga, Draymond Green on Wednesday."

On Christmas, the Warriors also hosted the Grizzlies at the Chase Center, and they won 123-109.

Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for 56 points, while Ja Morant had 36 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

The Grizzlies come into Wednesday’s matchup as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 31-16 record in 47 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak but are 7-3 in their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are 23-24 in 47 games, which has them tied for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and coming off a 120-116 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night at home.

On the road, the Grizzlies are 11-13, while the Warriors are 17-6 at home.