Heat And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Friday night, the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off for the second consecutive game in Massachusetts.

The two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups for the contest.

Omer Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo have been ruled out for the Heat.

Meanwhile, Tyler Herro, Jamal Cain, Haywood Highsmith, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic and Dewayne Dedmon have all been upgraded to available.

As for the Celtics, they have ruled out Danilo Gallinari, Robert Williams III and JD Davison.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Heat will start Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin, Adebayo on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford on Friday."

On Wednesday night, the Celtics beat the Heat 134-121 to win their fifth straight game.

The loss dropped the Heat to 10-12 in their first 22 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 2-8 in the ten games they have played on the road.

As for the Celtics, they are the best team in the NBA, with an 18-4 record in their first 22 games, which has them as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 11-1 in the 12 games they have played at home in Massachusetts and 14-1 in their last 15 games.

The two teams have faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the last three seasons.

In 2020, the Heat won, while in 2022, the Celtics won.