Heat And Celtics Injury Reports

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts for the second time in three nights.

The Celtics won the first game on Wednesday evening 134-121.

For the game on Friday, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 10:30 Eastern Time).

The Heat have ruled out Omer Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo.

Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon and Nikola Jovic are listed as questionable, while Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are all probable.

As for the Celtics, they will be without Robert Williams III, Danilo Gallinari and JD Davison.

NBA's official injury report

The Heat have played without Butler (their best player) for the last seven games, so the fact he is listed as questionable is a good sign.

Coming into Friday night, they are 10-12 in their first 22 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and an abysmal 2-8 in the ten games they have played on the road.

As for the Celtics, they have been unbelievable to start the season.

They are the best team in the NBA and the first seed in the Eastern Conference, with an 18-4 record in their first 22 games.

In addition, the Celtics are on a five-game winning streak and 14-1 in their last 15 games.

At home, they have been sensational, with an 11-1 record in the 12 games they have hosted in Massachusetts.