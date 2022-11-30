Heat And Celtics Injury Reports

On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

The Heat have ruled out Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven.

Meanwhile, Dewayne Dedmon, Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jovic, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and Gave Vincent are all listed as questionable.

Jamal Cain and Max Strus are probable.

As for the Celtics, JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams III are all ruled out.

Jaylen Brown is questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Heat come into the night in the middle of a three-game winning streak and have gone 6-4 in their last ten games.

However, they have struggled for the majority of the season, with a 10-11 record in their first 21 games.

They are tied with the New York Knicks for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, the Heat have been abysmal, with a 2-7 record in nine games played outside of Miami.

The Celtics have been the best team in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season.

They are 17-4 in their first 21 games and in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

Over the last 14 games, the Celtics have gone an impressive 13-1 (they had been on a nine-game winning streak until losing to the Chicago Bulls last week).

At home, the Celtics have been brilliant, with a 10-1 record in the 11 games they have hosted in Massachusetts.

The two teams faced off in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, and the Celtics won the series in seven games.