Hornets And Grizzlies Injury Reports

The Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury reports for Friday's game.
On Friday evening, the Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in Tennessee, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports. 

The Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin, Terry Rozier and Mark Williams. 

Meanwhile, Bryce McGowens has been upgraded to available. 

As for the Grizzlies, they have ruled out Danny Green, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ziarie Williams.  

