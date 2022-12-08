Hornets And Nets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets are facing off at Barclays Center in New York.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Hornets will be without Gordon Hayward, LaMelo Ball, Cody Martin, Dennis Smith Jr. and Mark Williams.

JT Thor has been upgraded to available.

As for the Nets, they will be without Ben Simmons, Yuta Watanabe, Day'Ron Sharpe, Kessler Edwards, David Duke Jr. and Alondes Williams.

Edmond Sumner has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hornets will start Rozier, Oubre, McDaniels, Washington, Plumlee on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Irving, Harris, O'Neale, Durant, Claxton on Wednesday."

The Hornets come into the night with a 7-17 record in their first 24 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

This will be their ninth straight game without their best player (Ball).

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the Hornets are 3-9 in 12 games played outside of North Carolina.

As for the Nets, they are playing much better after a slow start to the season.

They come into the night 13-12 in their first 25 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

In addition, they are 7-3 in their last ten games and a very solid 8-5 in 13 games hosted at Barclays Center.