Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets Game On Monday

    • November 29, 2021
    Injury Status For Nikola Jokic In Nuggets-Heat Game On Monday
    Nikola Jokic has been listed as questionable for the game between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat on Monday night.
    The Denver Nuggets will be in Miami, Florida, to take on the Heat on Monday night. 

    Coming into the game the Nuggets have a record of 9-10 in their first 19 games of the season, and the Heat have a record of 13-7 in their first 20 games. 

    2021 MVP Nikola Jokic has been listed as questionable for the game with a wrist injury, and his status for Monday night can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Jokic has missed the last four games.  

    The two teams underachieved in the postseason last year; the Heat (coming off of a trip to the NBA Finals) got swept in the first round, and the Nuggets got swept in the second round. 

    More on the Miami Heat can be read here. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

