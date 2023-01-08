Injury Update Given On Marcus Smart Following Celtics-Spurs Game On Saturday

The Boston Celtics came away with a narrow 121-116 victory on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, but Marcus Smart, the NBA’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year, left this game early due to an injury.

Early on in the third quarter, Smart looked to fight over a screen set by Spurs’ Zach Collins on the defensive-end of the floor and his left leg collided straight into Collins, resulting in Smart going down immediately in pain.

Originally, Smart was helped off-the-court by members of Boston’s training staff, but he then limped back to the locker room on his own.

The Celtics quickly labeled Smart as “doubtful” to return to Saturday’s game with what the team called a left knee contusion and he did not return after suffering this injury.

Following the game, Gary Washburn from The Boston Globe reported that while Marcus Smart was limping around in the Celtics’ locker room, X-rays done came back negative and it does not appear as if this injury is serious.

“Yeah I'm walking,” Smart said per Washburn. “But it's a slow walk.”

Head coach Joe Mazzulla also touched on his point guard’s injury after the game, citing that Smart was doing “okay” and that he had not received an update yet from the team’s medical staff. However, Mazzulla did say that Smart seems to be in “great spirits” following the game.

The Boston Celtics currently find themselves 28-12 on the season, which is the best record in the entire NBA.

Marcus Smart is a big part of this team’s success alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, which is why this injury is definitely concerning for Boston and their fans.

In 36 games this season, including Saturday night’s game, Smart has averaged 11.1 points, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 42.4 percent from the floor and 33.9 percent from three-point range.

Boston’s next game will be on Monday, January 9 at home against the Chicago Bulls. The Celtics will most likely give further updates on Smart’s status on Sunday when the team returns home.

