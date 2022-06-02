Skip to main content

Is Marcus Smart Playing In Game 1 Of The NBA Finals?

Marcus Smart is not on the injury report for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors in California on Thursday night at the Chase Center.

The Boston Celtics are in California to face off with the Golden State Warriros for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening at the Chase Center.  

For the game, they will have one of their best players available.  

Marcus Smart, who had been originally listed as questionable, is no longer on the injury report so he will be available for the game. 

NBA's official injury report 

Smart has dealt with some injuries during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, but so far he has only missed three games.   

The former Oklahoma State star won the 2022 Defensive Player of The Year Award, so he is a huge part of the Celtics roster. 

Going up against a team with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson also requires an impressive defensive performance to stop the star duo.  

On Sunday night, the Celtics beat the Miami Heat on the road in Florida to win Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals and advance to the Finals to play the Warriors. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

