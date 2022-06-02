Is Marcus Smart Playing In Game 1 Of The NBA Finals?

Marcus Smart is not on the injury report for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors in California on Thursday night at the Chase Center.

The Boston Celtics are in California to face off with the Golden State Warriros for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening at the Chase Center.

For the game, they will have one of their best players available.

Marcus Smart, who had been originally listed as questionable, is no longer on the injury report so he will be available for the game.

NBA's official injury report

Smart has dealt with some injuries during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, but so far he has only missed three games.

The former Oklahoma State star won the 2022 Defensive Player of The Year Award, so he is a huge part of the Celtics roster.

Going up against a team with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson also requires an impressive defensive performance to stop the star duo.

On Sunday night, the Celtics beat the Miami Heat on the road in Florida to win Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals and advance to the Finals to play the Warriors.

