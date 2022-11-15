Pistons' Isaiah Stewart Leaves Monday's Game Against Raptors With Foot Injury

Already without Cade Cunningham and Cory Joseph, the Detroit Pistons are now dealing with more injury concerns, as third-year big man Isaiah Stewart suffered a right foot sprain in Monday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

Late in the second quarter, Stewart crashed into the stands on the baseline after attempting to save a pass that was heading out of bounds and he immediately seemed bothered by an injury.

Stewart left the game immediately after hobbling to the Pistons’ bench and he was ruled out shortly after by the team with what is being said to be a right foot sprain.

PISTONS PR: “Isaiah Stewart (right foot sprain) will not return.

Early on this season, Isaiah Stewart has really stepped up for the Pistons, especially with Marvin Bagley III missing close to the first month of the regular season.

In a total of 14 games heading into Monday’s game, Stewart was averaging 12.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, all of which are currently career-highs. Isaiah Stewart has also started every game he has played in for Detroit dating back to last season.

While it is unknown if this will be a long-term injury that will sideline Stewart, this is the last thing the Pistons are wanting to deal with right now.

Detroit currently finds themselves at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a 3-11 record and Stewart has been a key contributor for them in the frontcourt. Not to mention, his 9.7 rebounds per game heading into Monday’s game ranked 15th in the NBA.

Should he be forced to miss time, both Marvin Bagley III and rookie Jalen Duren will likely fill his minutes at the center position.

