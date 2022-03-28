Ja Morant's Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Monday evening in Tennessee, but for the game they will be without their best player Ja Morant.

The All-Star point guard remains out due to a knee injury, and his status for the contest can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Grizzlies (52-23) come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Warriors (48-27) are one spot behind them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

The Related stories on NBA basketball