Skip to main content
Ja Morant's Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant's Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

Ja Morant has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Monday evening in Tennessee, but for the game they will be without their best player Ja Morant. 

The All-Star point guard remains out due to a knee injury, and his status for the contest can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Grizzlies (52-23) come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Warriors (48-27) are one spot behind them as the third seed in the Western Conference.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17129274_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17977979_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Lost To The Wizards

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17976684_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Lost To The Wizards

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_17978530_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After His First Home Game Of The Season

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17950595_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Wizards

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_13944666_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz's Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_17144025_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_17005471_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_17811798_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram And C.J. McCollum's Final Injury Status For Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago