Ja Morant's Intriguing Injury Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Tennessee on Friday evening, and for the game they could have some good news.

All-Star point guard Ja Morant has been out with a knee injury since March 18, but for Saturday he is listed as questionable; meaning there is a chance he makes his return to the lineup.

The status of the 2019 second overall pick can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 55-25 record in the 80 games that they have played so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball