Skip to main content
Ja Morant's Intriguing Injury Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant's Intriguing Injury Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.

Ja Morant is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Tennessee on Friday evening, and for the game they could have some good news. 

All-Star point guard Ja Morant has been out with a knee injury since March 18, but for Saturday he is listed as questionable; meaning there is a chance he makes his return to the lineup.

The status of the 2019 second overall pick can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 55-25 record in the 80 games that they have played so far this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18027005_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Intriguing Injury Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar18 seconds ago
USATSI_18028456_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Zach LaVine's Message To Bulls Fans Before Game Against Hornets

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_18046946_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kevin Durant's One-Legged Shot In Cavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_9743464_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: 10 Years Ago Carmelo Anthony Did This For The Knicks

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_18040774_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Absurd Dunk

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_16295830_168388303_lowres
Injuries

UPDATE: Suns Add Player To Injury Report Before Game Against Jazz

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_15903956_168388303_lowres
News

Suns And Jazz Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_18042194_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted After The Timberwolves Beat The Spurs

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_16223065_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago