Jaden Ivey's Final Status For Hawks-Pistons Game

The Detroit Pistons are once again hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, and for the game they will have one of their best players available.

Jaden Ivey, who missed last game due to an illness, will be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pistons will start Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic, Stewart on Friday."

Ivey missed their most recent game on Wednesday with an illness.

The former Purdue star was the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer, and he is off to a solid start to his NBA career.

He is averaging 16.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest.

The Pistons have some serious potential with the pairing of Ivey and 2021 first-overall pick Cade Cunningham.

While they more than likely will not be a playoff team this season, the future for the Pistons is definitely something to be optimistic about.

Currently, they come into the game with a 1-4 record in their first five contests of the season.

As for the Hawks, they are off to an excellent start to the season with a 3-1 record in their first four games.

They got blown out at home (on Sunday) against the Charlotte Hornets but responded with a win over the Pistons.

Trae Young is averaging an incredible 27.8 points and 10.2 assists per contest to start the season.

The Hawks have made the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and this past year they lost in the first round to the Miami Heat.