Jaden Ivey's Status For Mavs-Pistons Game

Jaden Ivey is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons.

The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Michigan on Thursday evening.

For the game, they could be without one of their top players, as Jaden Ivey is listed as questionable (knee).

The former Purdue star has missed the last three games, but he has been off to a good start to his rookie season.

After being drafted with the fifth-overall pick in the NBA Draft this past summer, he is averaging 16.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest in his first 19 games.

The Pistons will need him to return soon because they come into the night as the worst team in the NBA.

They are 5-18 in their first 23 games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

At home, the Pistons are 3-7 in ten games and 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

There is legitimate talent on the roster that could help them compete for the playoffs at some point in the next few seasons, but they still appear to be far from that point.

As for the Mavs, they snapped a four-game losing streak when they beat the Golden State Warriors at home on Tuesday night.

They come into the night with a 10-10 record in their first 20 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

On the road has been where their biggest struggles have taken place (they are 1-7 in the eight games they have played away from Dallas, Texas).