James Wiseman's Injury Status For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

James Wiseman remains ruled out for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center in California.

For the game, the Warriors will remain without 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman.

NBA's official injury report

The former Memphis star was ruled out for the season back in March due to a knee injury, and he did not play in a game at all this season.

The Warriors finished the season as the third seed in the Western Conference, and they beat the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the first three rounds.

This is the first time in two years that they have been in the playoffs, but prior to that drought they had been to the Finals five times and won three titles.

Therefore, this is their sixth time in the Finals in just eight seasons.

As for the Celtics, the franchise is back in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season.

