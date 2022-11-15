Jaren Jackson Jr. To Return For Grizzlies Tuesday Against Pelicans

Beginning the 2022-23 NBA season with a 9-5 record, the Memphis Grizzlies have once again proven to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference and they will be getting a massive reinforcement to their lineup Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jaren Jackson Jr., who has not played this season after undergoing offseason foot surgery for a stress fracture in his right foot, is expected to make his debut on Tuesday.

Originally, the Grizzlies said that Jackson’s injury status had been upgraded to “Questionable” on Monday night and then later on, Bleacher Report and TNT’s Chris Haynes reported that Jackson intends on making his debut on Tuesday.

Last season, Jaren Jackson played in 78 games for the Grizzlies, averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and a league-high 2.3 blocks per game. As a result of his play on the defensive side of the floor, Jackson earned All-Defensive First Team honors for the first time in his career.

Proving to be an elite-level rim-protector last season, Jaren Jackson Jr. will rejoin Memphis, which ranks just 20th in the league in defensive rating and 16th in opponent’s points per game this season.

In his absence from the lineup early on this season, second-year forward Santi Aldama has stepped up for the Grizzlies, averaging 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, starting in all 14 games he has played in.

While he still remains listed as “Questionable” for Tuesday’s game in New Orleans, all indications point towards Jackson playing and barring an unforeseen setback, he will be active and ready to play.

