Jarrett Allen's Injury Status For Tuesday's Play-In Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be in New York City to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday evening for the Play-in-Tournament.

For the contest, they will be without star center Jarrett Allen, who remains out due to a finger injury.

The Cavs enter the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Nets are the seventh seed.

The winner goes to the playoffs, while the loser gets one more chance.

