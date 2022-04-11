Jarrett Allen's Injury Status For Tuesday's Play-In Game
Jarrett Allen has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be in New York City to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday evening for the Play-in-Tournament.
For the contest, they will be without star center Jarrett Allen, who remains out due to a finger injury.
The Cavs enter the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Nets are the seventh seed.
The winner goes to the playoffs, while the loser gets one more chance.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.