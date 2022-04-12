KEY PLAYER Ruled Out For Cavs Against Nets

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday evening for the vital play-in tournament game.

The winner will advance to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, while the loser will get one more chance as the eighth seed.

The Cavs will be without their star center Jarrett Allen for the contest as he has been ruled out due to a finger injury.

He is one of their best players, so his absence will definitely hurt them especially on the defensive end.

The Related stories on NBA basketball