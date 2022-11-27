Jarrett Allen's Injury Status For Cavs-Pistons Game

On Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons.

They could be without one of their best players for the game, as Jarrett Allen is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Jarrett Allen (back) listed questionable for Sunday."

The All-Star center played 12 minutes in their most recent game (Friday night) against the Milwaukee Bucks before exiting with a hip injury.

He has played in 17 games and has averages of 13.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest.

The former Texas star is one of their most important players and arguably their best defender.

Coming into the night, the Cavs are 12-7 in their first 19 games and coming off a loss to the Bucks.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 4-6, but before losing to the Bucks, they had been in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

On the road, the Cavs are 4-6 in the ten games they have played outside of Ohio.

Currently, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2018, but that appears likely to change this year.

As for the Pistons, they are one of the worst teams in the NBA and come into the night as the 15th seed in the east.

In 21 games, they are 5-16 and 3-5 in the eight games they have hosted in Michigan.

Last week, they picked up two surprising wins when they beat the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets (both on the road).