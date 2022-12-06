Jarrett Allen's Injury Status For Lakers-Cavs Game

Jarrett Allen is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Ohio.

For the game, they could be without their All-Star center, as Jarrett Allen is listed as questionable.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports that the former Texas star went through shootaround on Tuesday afternoon.

Fedor: "#Cavs Jarrett Allen (lower back contusion) is here going thru shootaround this morning."

Allen is one of the team's best players, and has missed the last five games.

He is currently averaging 13.5 points, 10.8 rebonds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest in 17 games.

On offense he is a solid player, and on defense he is their anchor as he is one of the best rim protectors in the NBA.

The Cavs come into the night as one of the best teams in the NBA.

They are 15-9 in their first 24 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 7-3, and are an outstanding 10-1 in 11 games at home in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Lakers come into the game as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 10-12 record in 22 games, but have been playing very well recently.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games, and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

On Friday night, they defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin 133-129.

In ten games on the road, they have gone 4-6.