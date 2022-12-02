Jarrett Allen's Injury Status For Magic-Cavs Game

Jarrett Allen is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Orlando Magic in Ohio.

However, they will be without one of their best players for the game, as All-Star center Jarrett Allen has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Jarrett Allen (back) listed out for Friday."

The former Texas star has missed the last three games, so this will be his fourth straight game out of the lineup.

On the season, he has averages of 13.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest in 17 games.

He is one of their most important players because of his ability on both offense and defense.

The Cavs come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-8 record in their first 22 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and a very impressive 9-1 in the ten games they have hosted at home in Ohio.

The franchise has not been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2018 season, but the drought appears likely to end this year.

As for the Magic, they come into the night as one of the worst teams in the NBA.

They are 5-17 in their first 22 games, which has them as the 15th seed (last place) in the east.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 2-8 and are currently in the middle of a six-game losing streak.

On the road, they have a 1-9 record in the ten games that they have played away from Orlando, Florida.