Jarrett Allen's Injury Status For Hawks-Cavs Game
Jarrett Allen is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening for the play-in tournament, and for the game they could have their star center back in the lineup.
Jarrett Allen is listed is questionable, but will attempt to play in the contest, The Athletic's Shams Charania relayed on Thursday.
The Cavs lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday evening, and the Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.
The winner of this game becomes the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the loser will head home for the off-season.
