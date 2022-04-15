Skip to main content

Jarrett Allen Injury Update For Friday's Game

Jarrett Allen went through shoot around on Friday morning before the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Atlanta Hawks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening for the play-in tournament, and Jarrett Allen still remains questionable for the contest. 

However, the star center did go through shoot around in the morning, which is a positive sign in the right direction. 

The winner of the game will advance to the NBA Playoffs, while the loser will head home for the off-season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18078279_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jarrett Allen Injury Update For Friday's Game

By Ben Stinar20 seconds ago
USATSI_16275756_168388303_lowres
Injuries

John Collins' Injury Status For Hawks-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_13421105_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Viral Tweet To Elon Musk

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_10866206_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry Spoke To The Media On Thursday

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_17726002_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jarrett Allen's Current Injury Status For Hawks-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago
USATSI_16247651_168388303_lowres
News

Paul George's Surprising Status For Pelicans-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18016259_168388303_lowres
News

3 Questions Entering Pelicans-Clippers Play-In Game Friday Night

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17999084_168388303_lowres
News

3 Questions Entering Hawks-Cavaliers Play-In Game Friday Night

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_16059955
Injuries

Pelicans And Clippers Latest Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago