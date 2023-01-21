Jayson Tatum's Injury Status For Celtics-Raptors Game

Jayson Tatum is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics will be in Canada to face off with the Toronto Raptors.

However, they will be without their best player for the contest, as Jayson Tatum had been ruled out due to a wrist injury.

Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (wrist) ruled out for Saturday."

The three-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of an outstanding season with averages of 31.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 44 games.

He is also shooting 46.8% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range.

On Thursday evening, the Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors (at home) 121-118 in overtime.

Tatum had 34 points, 19 rebounds, six assists and three steals in the victory.

The former Duke star will be more than likely heading to his fourth straight All-Star Game next month.

Right now, the Celtics are the best team in the NBA, with a 34-12 record in 46 games.

They are 4.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers (who are tied for the second seed).

In addition, the Celtics are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak and are an incredible 16-7 in the 23 games they have played on the road.

As for the Raptors, they come into the matchup as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-26 record in 46 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak but 14-11 in the 25 games they have hosted in Toronto, Canada.