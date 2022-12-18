Jayson Tatum is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics.

On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Orlando Magic in Massachusetts.

For the game, they will be without their best player, as All-Star Jayson Tatum has been ruled out due to personal reasons.

Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (personal) ruled out for Sunday."

Tatum is currently averaging 30.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 29 games.

The former Duke star is also shooting 47.0% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range.

On Friday night, the Magic beat the Celtics 117-109 in Massachusetts, so this will be the second straight game the two teams have played.

Tatum had 31 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes of playing time.

The Magic have struggled this season, going 10-20 in their first 30 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they are playing well as of late and are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

On the road, the Magic have gone 2-11 in the 13 games they have played outside of Orlando, Florida.

As for the Celtics, they are the best team in the NBA, with a 22-8 record in 30 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and an impressive 11-3 in the 14 that they have hosted in Massachusetts.

Last season, the Celtics made the NBA Finals (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games), and this season they once again look like they will be a contender for the NBA Championship.