Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Heat-Hawks Game

On Sunday evening, the Miami Heat will be in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

For the game, they will be without their best player as Jimmy Butler has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (knee) ruled out for Sunday."

The six-time NBA All-Star has missed each of the last five games, so this will be his sixth straight game out of the lineup.

On the season, he has played in 13 games and has averages of 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest.

Butler has also always been known as an elite defender and is averaging 1.8 steals per contest.

Over the last five games without Butler, the Heat have managed to go 3-2.

However, they are off to an extremely slow start to the new season.

After finishing last year as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, they are currently tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the tenth seed.

Through the first 20 games, they are 9-11 and an abysmal 1-7 in eight games on the road.

At home, they have been solid, with an 8-4 record in the 12 games they've hosted in Miami.

Going up against the Hawks won't be easy without Butler.

The Hawks are 11-8 in their first 19 games and 7-3 in the ten games they have hosted in Atlanta.

Currently, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and 5-5 in their last ten games.

Last season, the Heat beat the Hawks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.