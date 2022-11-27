Skip to main content

Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Heat-Hawks Game

Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday evening, the Miami Heat will be in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. 

For the game, they will be without their best player as Jimmy Butler has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (knee) ruled out for Sunday."

The six-time NBA All-Star has missed each of the last five games, so this will be his sixth straight game out of the lineup. 

On the season, he has played in 13 games and has averages of 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest.

Butler has also always been known as an elite defender and is averaging 1.8 steals per contest. 

Over the last five games without Butler, the Heat have managed to go 3-2. 

However, they are off to an extremely slow start to the new season. 

After finishing last year as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, they are currently tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the tenth seed.

Through the first 20 games, they are 9-11 and an abysmal 1-7 in eight games on the road. 

At home, they have been solid, with an 8-4 record in the 12 games they've hosted in Miami. 

Going up against the Hawks won't be easy without Butler.

The Hawks are 11-8 in their first 19 games and 7-3 in the ten games they have hosted in Atlanta. 

Currently, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and 5-5 in their last ten games. 

Last season, the Heat beat the Hawks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. 

More on the Miami Heat can be read here 

USATSI_18306082_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Heat-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18078279_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jarrett Allen's Injury Status For Cavs-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17806132_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Kuzma's Injury Status For Wizards-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17365576_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16226671_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status For Pacers-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19488569_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Lakers And Spurs Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19488178_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19504007_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16152469_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Chris Paul's Injury Status For Jazz-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar