Jimmy Butler's Status For Pistons-Heat Game

Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat.

On Tuesday evening, the Miami Heat are hosting the Detroit Pistons in Florida.

For the game, they will be without their best player, as Jimmy Butler has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (conditioning) listed out Tuesday."

The six-time NBA All-Star had missed seven games in a row before returning and playing in each of the last two games.

On Friday night against the Boston Celtics, he had 25 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

In their most recent game on Monday night, he had 18 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one steal.

They beat the Celtics but lost to the Grizzlies.

Coming into Tuesday evening, the Heat are 11-13 in their first 24 games, which has them tied with the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have started out the season slow after finishing last year as the first seed in the east.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are also an abysmal 3-9 in the 12 games they have played on the road away from Miami, Florida.

That being said, even without Butler, they should still beat the Pistons.

The Pistons come into the night with a 6-19 record in their first 25 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the east.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and 4-8 in the 12 games they have hosted in Detroit, Michigan.

The Pistons have not been to the postseason since 2019.

