Joel Embiid's Injury Status For Hawks-76ers Game

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Pennsylvania.

For the game, they could get their best player back in the lineup, as Joel Embiid has been listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (foot) listed questionable Monday."

The All-Star center has missed each of the last four games, but the 76ers have gone a surprising 3-1 in that stretch.

On the season, the former third-overall pick is averaging 32.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest in 12 games.

He is arguably a top-ten player in the NBA, and is always in the mix for being the MVP.

The 76ers have also been playing without James Harden, who is out for an extended period with a foot injury.

Last season, they acquired Harden in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, and Embiid and Harden form one of the most talented duos in the league.

Therefore it's unfortunate that the 76ers have played without their two players as of late.

The rest of the roster has done well, because they come into the night with an 11-9 record in their first 20 games, which has them tied with the Hawks for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Whoever wins the game will move into sole possession of the fifth seed.

At home, the 76ers are 6-5 in 11 games played in Pennsylvania and they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

As for the Hawks, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 4-5 in nine games on the road.

The two teams faced off in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, and the Hawks won in a Game 7 on the road in Pennsylvania.