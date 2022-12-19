John Collins' Injury Status For Magic-Hawks Game

John Collins is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks.

On Monday night, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, they could have one of their best players back in the starting lineup.

John Collins is currently listed as questionable, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has provided a promising update.

Wojnarowski: "Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is expected to return to the lineup vs. the Orlando Magic tonight, sources tell ESPN. Collins has missed eight consecutive games with a sprained left ankle."

Collins is currently averaging 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest in 22 games.

He is also shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Hawks have gone 3-5 in the eight games without him but are coming off a 125-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on Friday night.

They come into the night as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-15 record in their first 30 games.

At home, the Hawks have been good, with a 9-5 record in 14 games at State Farm Arena.

As for the Magic, they are tied with the Washington Wizards for the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-20 record in 31 games.

However, they have been one of the hottest teams in the entire NBA over the last week and a half.

They are currently in the middle of a six-game winning streak (the longest active streak in the NBA).

Over the last ten games, the Magic are 6-4, and on the road, they have gone 3-11 in 14 games.