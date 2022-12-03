Jrue Holiday's Injury Status For Bucks-Hornets Game

Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets.

On Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets.

For the game, they will be without NBA Champion guard Jrue Holiday.

Underdog NBA: "Jrue Holiday (knee) listed out Saturday."

The Bucks lost to the Los Angeles Lakers (at home in Wisconsin) on Friday night 133-129.

Holiday played 39 minutes and had 28 points, six rebounds, nine assists and one steal.

He also shot an impressive 11/20 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range.

On the season, the former All-Star is averaging 18.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 assists per contest in 17 games.

The Bucks come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-6 record in their first 21 games.

On the road, they have gone 4-3 in the seven games they have played outside of Wisconsin.

Holiday is in his third season with the Bucks after previously playing for the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.

He has career averages of 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

While he is a very good offensive player, he's always been known for being an elite defender.

As for the Hornets, they come into the game with a 7-15 record in 22 games played.

They are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference and are 4-6 in the ten games they have played at home.

On Friday night, they defeated Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards 117-116 in North Carolina.