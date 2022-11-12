Jrue Holiday's Injury Status For Bucks-Spurs Game

On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are in Texas to face off with the San Antonio Spurs.

They will be without NBA Champion Jrue Holiday, as he has been ruled out for the second straight game with an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: "Jrue Holiday (ankle) listed out for Friday."

Holiday is averaging 19.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest in the ten games that he has played so far this season.

He's also one of the best defenders in the league and is averaging 1.5 steals per contest.

The Bucks will be without Holiday, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo (their three best players) for the game.

Middleton has yet to play in a game so far this season, but Antetokounmpo has been arguably the best player in the world to start the season.

The two-time MVP is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest in the nine games that he has played.

Right now, the Bucks are the best team in the NBA, with a 10-1 record in their first 11 games.

They had been a perfect 9-0 before losing to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia on Monday night.

As for the Spurs, they come into the game in a massive slump.

The team started out 5-2 in their first seven games, which was a big surprise.

Yet, they have now fallen off as they are in the middle of a five-game losing streak and 5-7 in their first 12 games.