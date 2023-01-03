Kawhi Leonard's Status For Heat-Clippers Game

Kawhi Leonard is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers.

On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Miami Heat in California.

For the game, the Clippers could be without one of their best players, as Kawhi Leonard has been listed as questionable with an illness.

Underdog NBA: "Kawhi Leonard (illness) now questionable Monday."

The two-time NBA Champion is currently averaging 17.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest in 16 games (on 47.7% shooting from the field).

In his most recent game, Leonard had 24 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals (the Clippers lost to the Indiana Pacers 131-130 on Saturday night).

Coming into Monday's matchup with the Heat, the Clippers are 21-17 in 38 games and the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

At home, the Clippers have been solid, going 11-7 in 18 games.

If they can have a healthy season, their roster will be good enough to compete for the 2023 NBA Championship.

As for the Heat, they come into the night with a 19-18 record in 37 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 7-10 in 17 games played on the road away from Miami, Florida.

The two teams played earlier this month in Miami, and the Heat won 115-110.

Leonard did not play in the game, and the Heat were led by Bam Adebayo, who had 31 points, ten rebounds and four assists.